Vikings Snap Counts: Smith adds to Pro Bowl snub resume in Green Bay

Seven days ago, the NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters for 2017.

To everyone’s surprise, two-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith wasn’t on that list.

But how?

A week later, we’re still wondering.

Smith confirmed his status as the league’s biggest Pro Bowl snub over the weekend, twice intercepting Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley in the Vikings’ 16-0 win at Lambeau Field.

Those two interceptions boosted his total to five on the year, tying a career high set in 2014, his third year out of Notre Dame.

Smith now has 11 pass deflections on the season after adding a pair in the border battle, which ties another career high dating back to his rookie year in 2012.

So the statistics are there. And the durability certainly has been there.

Smith was one of five Vikings to be active in all 67 defensive snaps Saturday, joining Pro Bowl players Anthony Barr and Xavier Rhodes, as well as Eric Kendricks and Andrew Sendejo.

In fact, Smith has played in 100 percent of the snaps in 13 of 15 games this season. He’s only missed time on defense in Week 11 against the Rams and Week 15 against Cincinnati — both due to head coach Mike Zimmer electing to play backups in a pair of blowout wins.

With a start Sunday at home against the Bears, Smith will play in all 16 regular-season games for the first time since 2014.

Remind us why he’s not a Pro Bowl safety?

Other notes from Saturday’s snap counts:

— After Nick Easton left the game in the first quarter with a fractured ankle (an injury that will hold him out the rest of the season), Jeremiah Sirles filled in for the remaining 53 snaps. Sirles will start the rest of the way at left guard.

— Defensive back Mackensie Alexander played 24 snaps and recorded his first career tackle for loss.

— Tom Johnson was busy Saturday night, playing in a season-high 90 percent of the defensive snaps. The highest percentage of Johnson’s snaps before last weekend was 76 percent (45 of 59) in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions.

— Tight end Kyle Carter, who was promoted to the active roster after Blake Bell was placed on injured reserve in mid-December, played in eight snaps. He appeared in 18 plays in his NFL debut in Week 15 against the Bengals.

GAME 15: PACKERS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (65) % Berger 65 100% Remmers 65 100% Elfelin 65 100% Keenum 65 100% Reiff 64 98% Thielen 60 92% Sirles 53 82% Diggs 53 82% Morgan 43 66% Murray 40 62% Rudolph 35 54% Treadwell 27 42% McKinnon 25 38% Ham 14 22% Easton 12 18% Wright 12 18% Carter 8 12% Floyd 7 11% Isidora 1 2% Hill 1 2%

GAME 15: PACKERS (DEFENSE)