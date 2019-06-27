Twins shortstop Polanco named AL All-Star starter

For the first time in his career, Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is an All-Star.

An All-Star starter, to be more precise.

Major League Baseball announced the starting rosters for the 2019 All-Star Game on Thursday afternoon, and Polanco beat out New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres and Houston’s Carlos Correa to get the start at shortstop.

Polanco’s teammates that were also up for the starters election — C.J. Cron, Eddie Rosario and Nelson Cruz — did not win the vote at their respective positions. Cleveland’s Carlos Santana will get the start at first base while Texas’ Hunter Pence will start at designated hitter.

Cron, Cruz, Rosario and the rest of the Twins will have to wait for Sunday night when MLB announces the All-Star reserves.

Polanco ranks third in batting average (.321), fourth in doubles (22) and 11th in on-base percentage (.379) in the American League.

The 2019 All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.