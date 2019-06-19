Minnesota Twins utility man Marwin Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.

Gonzalez has played every position except pitcher and catcher for the Twins this season and had started each of the previous four games in right field. After a slow start to the year, Gonzalez is batting .255/.323/.420 with nine home runs in 63 games.

To take his place on the roster, Willians Astudillo was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. In 33 games with Minnesota this season, Astudillo, who has appeared at catcher, first base, third base, left field and right field, is batting .250/.273/.357. In nine games with the Red Wings, he was 10-for-38 (.526) with three home runs.

In addition, the Twins placed reliever Blake Parker on the Family Emergency List and brought up reliever Sean Poppen from Rochester. To make room for Poppen on the 40-man roster, Adalberto Mejia was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Poppen, a 19th-round pick in 2016 from Harvard, was 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 29 innings for the Red Wings after being promoted from Double-A on May 26. Poppen will be making his major-league debut.