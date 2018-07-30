MNUFC forward Quintero named to MLS All-Star team

Darwin Quintero will represent Minnesota United at the 2018 MLS All-Star game, the league announced Monday.

Quintero, the Loons’ leading scorer, will be one of two replacements — along with New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams — in the All-Star game for LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and New York City FC’s David Villa.

Transferred to Minnesota United from Club América of Liga MX as the first designated player in club history on March 31, Quintero has tallied nine goals and eight assists in 17 games this season, ranking in the top-10 among MLS players in both categories.

The MLS All-Stars will take on Juventus, a club that’s won seven straight Serie A titles in Italy, on Aug. 1 at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.