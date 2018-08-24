Twins place Wilson on DL, recall Astudillo

Bobby Wilson, who sprained his ankle in Thursday night’s win over Oakland, was placed on the disabled list Friday by the Minnesota Twins.

To take his place on the roster, catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

The 35-year-old Wilson has played in 47 games for the Twins this season, batting .178 with two home runs.

Astudillo appeared in seven games for Minnesota previously in 2018, going 5 for 19 (.268) and playing all over the field — at second base, third base, center field, left field and even pitcher. He’ll be expected to back up Mitch Garver at catcher. Astudillo was batting .278 with 12 home runs for the Red Wings.