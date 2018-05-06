Lynx fall in preseason opener to Mystics 90-85

The Lynx began their 2018 preseason with a 90-85 loss to the Washington Mystics Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa.

Despite outscoring the Mystics 53-36 in the second half, Minnesota couldn’t quite claw its way back after allowing 54 points in the first half.

Point guard Danielle Robinson led the way with 18 points, while Lindsay Whalen and Alexis Jones each added 11.

Reigning MVP Sylvia Fowles finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Maya Moore was not with the team as she’s resting after playing overseas.