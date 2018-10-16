Gophers RB Brooks back with team following arrest

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks has returned to the team following his weekend arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday that the senior’s playing status was “evolving.” No charges had been filed as of Tuesday stemming from the alleged incident between Brooks and his male roommate. No injuries were reported. Brooks was jailed Sunday and released Monday.

Fleck said Brooks has been medically cleared for game action for the first time this year following a knee injury he suffered during an offseason workout. Brooks can appear in up to four games and still maintain his final year of eligibility.

The Gophers play Saturday at Nebraska. Running Mohamed Ibrahim won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award for his performance at Ohio State.