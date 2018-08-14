The Minnesota Lynx signed point guard Sydney Colson for the rest of the season Tuesday.

The Lynx have clinched a playoff spot, and have three regular-season games remaining this season.

Drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2011 following a four-year career at Texas A&M, Colson spent 16 games with the New York Liberty before playing internationally in Poland.

She returned to the WNBA in 2015, playing for the San Antonio Stars until 2017. The Stars relocated prior to the 2018 season, becoming the Las Vegas Aces. Colson averaged 2.9 points, 2.0 assists and 0.5 rebounds per game in 28 games last season, and spent the 2018 preseason with the Aces, but has not played in the WNBA this season.

Colson was an assistant coach at Rice University during the offseason from 2015-17.