Max Kepler led off with a single, scoring on Eddie Rosario‘s ground-rule double to help the Minnesota Twins to a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training.

Tyler Austin scored Rosario with a single to put the Twins up 2-0 in the first.

Aaron Whitefield scored after Rosario reached on a throwing error in the fifth, before exiting in favor of Gabriel Maciel, who scored on Ryan Jeffers’ two-run single.

Ehire Adrianza drove in Jeffers later in the inning.

Tyler Duffey got the start for Minnesota, pitching two scoreless innings.

Matt Magill, Eric Karch, Trevor May, Trevor Hildenberger, Tim Collins, Jake Reed and Justin Nicolino also pitched for the Twins.