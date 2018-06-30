Minnesota United trips up in 1-0 loss to FC Dallas
MINNEAPOLIS — Roland Lamah scored in the 59th minute and FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Friday night.
Lamah headed home Santiago Mosquera‘s corner, rising up in the middle of the penalty area and powering it into the left corner despite a deflection off the hand of diving goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.
Jesse Gonzalez had five saves to preserve his third clean sheet in six starts this season.
FC Dallas (9-2-5) won their fifth in the last six and joined Sporting Kansas City at the top of the Western Conference standings.
Minnesota (5-10-1) lost its third in a row.