Deja vu: Gophers rally for tie vs. Buckeyes, fall in OT

Similar to Friday’s game, the Minnesota Gophers rallied for a 2-2 overtime tie with No. 5 Ohio State only to see the Buckeyes score in the 3-on-3 overtime session to earn the conference bonus point.

The Gophers rallied back from a two-goal deficit in the first period after Ohio State scored at 14:27 and 15:46.

Sam Rossini trimmed that deficit in half with his first goal of the season at 17:25 in the first.

Brent Gates Jr. tied the game at 9:14 of the second period with his third of the season, crashing towards an open net to put home a loose puck.

The two teams played nearly 40 more minutes of scoreless hockey before the Buckeyes scored in the second overtime period at 3:23.

Mat Robson made a season-high 43 saves in goal for Minnesota.