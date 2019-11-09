Gophers earn extra point vs. Michigan in 3-on-3 OT

For the second time in their last three games the Gophers had to settle for a tie and an extra point.

Freshman Jaxon Nelson scored in three-on-three overtime after Minnesota and Michigan played to a 1-1 tie Friday in Ann Arbor, Mich., earning the Gophers an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

It was another low-scoring night for 3-4-2 Minnesota, which has scored more than two goals just once in its last five games.

Junior Brannon McManus got Minnesota on the board 19:03 of the second period, before Michigan senior Jacob Hayhurst tied it up at 8:36 of the third.

Nelson ended it with just over two minutes to play in the second overtime, hitting the Wolverines’ line with speed before making a move around a Michigan defender and flipping a backhand past goaltender Strauss Mann.

Nelson picked up the first point of his college career, an assist, during the Gophers’ loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Michigan outshot Minnesota 34-27 through the end of the first overtime.

Jack LaFontaine, a junior who transferred after two seasons at Michigan, made 33 saves for the Gophers in his fourth start. It was LaFontaine’s first appearance since Oct. 25, when he allowed five goals in a loss to Minnesota Duluth.