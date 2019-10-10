Vegas visits Arizona for division battle

Vegas Golden Knights (2-1-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona takes on Vegas in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Article continues below ...

Arizona went 39-35-8 overall and 16-10-3 in Pacific Division action a season ago. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and 16 shorthanded.

Vegas went 43-32-7 overall and 28-19-3 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season while collecting 395 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Coyotes Injuries: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: day to day (upper body).