Teravainen scores 3 in 3rd, Hurricanes beat Stars 5-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Teuvo Teravainen had a natural hat trick in the third period and an assist Monday night, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Sebastian Aho added his first goal of the season and two assists, and Jordan Staal’s career-high four assists gave him 201 with the Hurricanes. Jeff Skinner scored the other Carolina goal in the closing seconds.

Scott Darling stopped 25 shots for the victory.

Alexander Radulov scored for Dallas, which won the previous meeting at home 4-3 on Oct. 20. The Stars came out on top in their previous three trips to Raleigh.

Aho’s first goal came in his 14th game of the season, two earlier than last season when he finished with 24 goals.

FLAMES 7, BLUES 4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Mark Jankowski had two goals and an assist, and Kris Versteeg scored the winner with 5:31 left as Calgary beat St. Louis.

In a wild third period, the Flames took the lead twice only to see the Blues come back to tie it each time. Calgary finally went in front for good when Versteeg’s shot off the wing beat goalie Jake Allen.

Sam Bennett scored his first of the season for Calgary, and Micheal Ferland got his fourth goal in four games. Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Frolik also scored as the Flames finished 5-2-0 on their longest homestand of the season.

Gaudreau had two points to extend his point streak to seven games (five goals, seven assists).

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, and Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen also scored.

Mike Smith, who has started 16 of Calgary’s 17 games this season, left after the first period with an undisclosed injury. Eddie Lack played the final 40 minutes, stopping 13 of 15 shots for his first win with the Flames.

—

