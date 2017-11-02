Schneider stops 37 shots, Devils beat Canucks 2-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Cory Schneider made 37 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Hayes and Drew Stafford also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils win for the ninth time in 11 games this season. New Jersey has won three straight and remains the NHL’s only team with a perfect road record (5-0-0).

Taylor Hall added two assists and now has three goals and six assists in his last eight games against the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots for Vancouver.

Traded by the Canucks to the Devils for the ninth overall pick at the 2013 draft that Vancouver used to select center Bo Horvat, Schneider improved to 5-1-2 against his former team with a .940 save percentage.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Patrick Marleau scored early in the third period and Toronto ended a three-game losing streak.

Connor Brown also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots for the Maples Leafs, who had dropped four of their last five after starting the season 6-1-0.

Ondrej Kase scored for the Ducks, who had won two straight. John Gibson made 26 saves.

Marleau puts the Maple Leafs back in front 1:09 into the third with a powerful backhand shot for his 513th career goal. It proved to be his 100th career game-winner.

PENGUINS 3, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Evgeni Malkin’s tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period lifted Pittsburgh past Edmonton.

Patric Hornqvist and Conor Sheary also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, and Matt Murray stopped 35 shots.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl had goals for the Oilers, who have lost four of their last five games. Cam Talbot finished with 27 saves.

Malkin tucked a wrist shot under Talbot’s arm on the power play with 7:37 remaining in the third.

Murray made a big save on Nugent-Hopkins in tight with 13 seconds to go to preserve the win.

BLACKHAWKS 3, FLYERS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Corey Crawford made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season, and Chicago beat Philadelphia to stop a three-game slide.

Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews scored 20 seconds apart in the second and Crawford took over from there, helping the Blackhawks kill off three Flyers power plays in the last half of the game. Rookie Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 1:49 left in Crawford’s 22nd career shutout.

Brian Elliott made 32 stops for Philadelphia, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to lowly Arizona on Monday. The Flyers have dropped four of five heading into Thursday night’s game at Central Division-leading St. Louis.

Chicago had dropped five of six, prompting coach Joel Quenneville to juggle his lines and defensive pairings in search of a spark.

SHARKS 4, PREDATORS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Joonas Donskoi and Mikkel Boedker each had a goal and an assist to help San Jose win its third straight.

Joe Pavelski and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones stopped 19 shots.

Roman Josi scored for the Predators, who lost their second straight after recording points in six of their past seven games. Pekka Rinne, also had 19 saves to fall to 11-7-4 in 23 games against the Sharks.