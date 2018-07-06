Red Wings re-sign Athanasiou to 2-year contract

DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed left wing Andreas Athanasiou to a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old Athanasiou set career highs with 17 assists and 33 points in 71 games last season. He has 43 goals and 33 assists in 172 career games – all with Detroit.

Athanasiou was selected by the Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. He made his NHL debut in 2015.

Detroit announced the deal on Thursday.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey