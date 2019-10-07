Penguins centers Malkin, Bjugstad out with injuries

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad will be out indefinitely with injuries.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that Malkin’s lower-body injury will require a longer recovery than Bjugstad’s, but he added it is not season-threatening.

Both centers were injured during a 7-2 victory over Columbus on Saturday. Malkin collided with teammate Kris Letang in the second period before limping down the runway. Bjugstad exited in the third with an undisclosed injury.

Jared McCann took over Malkin’s spot centering the second line in practice Monday, with Zach Aston-Reese filling in for Bjugstad on the third line.

The Penguins, off to a 1-1 start, host Winnipeg on Tuesday.