New York hosts Nashville after Zibanejad’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (14-12-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (16-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit New York after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

The Rangers are 8-6-2 at home. New York ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 19.

The Predators are 5-6-1 on the road. Nashville is eighth in the NHL recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.4 assists.

In their last matchup on Nov. 2, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-15 in 32 games played this season. Zibanejad has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Nick Bonino leads the Predators with a plus-10 in 31 games played this season. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Predators: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body), Mattias Ekholm: day to day (illness).