Golden Knights visit the Maple Leafs after Smith’s 2 goal-game

Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-3, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Toronto Maple Leafs after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 2-1 victory against the Blue Jackets.

The Maple Leafs have gone 5-2-3 in home games. Toronto is sixth in the league recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Golden Knights are 5-2-0 on the road. Vegas averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Brayden McNabb leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has recorded 18 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting six assists for the Maple Leafs. Kasperi Kapanen has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mark Stone has collected 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Muzzin: day to day (personal).

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: out (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (illness).