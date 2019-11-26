Former NHL head coaches serving as assistants

Twenty of 31 teams have a former NHL head coach as an assistant, and six have more than one. Here’s a look at the 27 coaches filling those jobs:

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Darryl Sutter: Coaching adviser won Stanley Cup in fourth head NHL job with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014.

ARIZONA COYOTES

Phil Housley: Fresh off being fired by Sabres after two seasons in Buffalo.

John MacLean: In second assistant job since less than a half-season as Devils head coach.

BOSTON BRUINS

Joe Sacco: Spent four seasons as Colorado’s head coach from 2009-2013.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Marc Crawford: Has reinvented himself as assistant long after leading Colorado to Stanley Cup in 1996.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Brad Shaw: A career-long assistant who was midseason replacement for Islanders in 1995-96.

Paul MacLean: Recent addition to John Tortorella’s staff spent three-plus seasons as Ottawa’s coach.

DALLAS STARS

John Stevens: Played with head coach Jim Montgomery in minors, won Cup as assistant with Los Angeles and ran show with Flyers and Kings.

Rick Bowness: Has become ultimate veteran assistant in past 15 years after five different stints as head coach.

Todd Nelson: In second season back as NHL assistant since being a midyear head coaching replacement with Edmonton in 2014-15.

DETROIT RED WINGS

Dan Bylsma: Won Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and missed playoffs in two seasons as Sabres coach.

EDMONTON OILERS

Jim Playfair: One-season Calgary coach rejoined Dave Tippett after six years as his right-hand man with Coyotes.

Glen Gulutzan: Spent two seasons as Stars coach and two as Flames coach.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Mike Kitchen: Career-long assistant and Joel Quenneville’s guy coached St. Louis for parts of three seasons in early 2000s.

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Trent Yawney: Was fired early in second season as Blackhawks coach in 2006-07 and now with fifth team as assistant.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Kirk Muller: Back as an assistant after parts of three seasons as Carolina coach during Hurricanes playoff drought.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Lindy Ruff: Veteran of 15 seasons in charge with Buffalo and four with Dallas is now on second New York coach in David Quinn.

OTTAWA SENATORS

Jack Capuano: On second team as assistant after parts of seven seasons as Islanders coach.

Davis Payne: Broke into NHL as head coach with St. Louis in 2009 and has previously been assistant with Kings and Sabres.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Michel Therrien: In first assistant job since junior hockey in early 1990s all because of connection to head coach Alain Vigneault.

Mike Yeo: After first head job with Wild, was fired by Blues early last season and St. Louis went on to win Stanley Cup.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Jacques Martin: Has been Penguins assistant for five seasons since head jobs with Montreal, Florida, Ottawa and St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Larry Robinson: Part-time assistant picked up another Cup ring last season after leading Devils to title in 2000 as late-season replacement.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Bob Boughner: Back with Sharks after two years out of playoffs as Panthers coach.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Todd Richards: Coached Minnesota for two years and Columbus for parts of five seasons.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Dave Hakstol: Now working under new coach Sheldon Keefe a year after being fired midway into fourth season with Flyers.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Scott Arniel: Spent a season-plus as Columbus coach and was Rangers assistant before joining Capitals in the summer of 2018.