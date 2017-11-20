Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas was suspended for 10 games
NEW YORK (AP) Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas was suspended for 10 games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for slashing Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault.
Gudas was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing midway through the first period in the Flyers’ 3-2 loss at Winnipeg on Thursday night.
Gudas is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $408,537.
