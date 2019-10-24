Chicago Blackhawks take on the Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (3-3-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago went 36-34-12 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-14-8 at home. The Blackhawks scored 48 power play goals on 238 power play opportunities last season.

Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall and 18-19-4 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flyers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling an .895 save percentage.

Thursday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Flyers won the last matchup 4-3.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.