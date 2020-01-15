Canadiens to host Kane and the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (21-20-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-20-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Montreal. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 59 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 35 assists.

The Canadiens are 9-11-4 on their home ice. Montreal has converted on 20.9% of power-play opportunities, recording 27 power-play goals.

The Blackhawks are 10-9-3 in road games. Chicago has converted on 15.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 22 power-play goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 16 goals and has totaled 39 points. Nicholas Suzuki has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 59 points, scoring 24 goals and registering 35 assists. Dominik Kubalik has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: day to day (ankle).