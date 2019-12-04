Calgary hosts Buffalo after Lindholm’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (13-10-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (13-12-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Calgary after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Flames’ 3-1 victory over the Senators.

The Flames have gone 7-3-2 in home games. Calgary has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 85.4% of opponent chances.

The Sabres are 5-7-2 on the road. Buffalo has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 74.7% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Nov. 27, Calgary won 3-2. T.J. Brodie recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindholm leads the Flames with 14 goals and has collected 21 points. Matthew Tkachuk has recorded two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jack Eichel has collected 38 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Rasmus Dahlin: out (upper body).