Andersen makes 35 saves, Maple Leafs beat Wild 4-2

TORONTO (AP) Frederik Andersen made 35 saves to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri, Patrick Marleau, Connor Carrick and Connor Brown scored for Toronto. Playing with star center Auston Matthews out day to day due to an upper-body injury, Toronto improved to 10-7-0.

Jason Zucker scored twice for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 15 shots. The Wild have lost three in a row to fall to 5-7-2.

Toronto coach Mike Babcock shifted Marleau to the middle with Matthews out. Matthews was scratched for the first time since being drafted in 2016. He played in 98 straight games, including all 82 last season during his Calder Trophy-winning campaign.

RANGERS 4, BRUINS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Jimmy Vesey scored two first-period goals 29 seconds apart, Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves and New York beat Boston for its fifth straight victory.

Pavel Buchnevich and Rick Nash also scored for the resurgent Rangers. They improved to 8-7-2 after losing seven of their first eight games.

David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston.

LIGHTNING 5, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Vladislav Namestnikov had two goals, Nikita Kucherov scored his 15th of the season and Tampa Bay ended San Jose’s four-game winning streak.

Jake Dotchin got his first career goal and Slater Koekkoek also scored for the Lightning (12-2-2), who lead the NHL standings with 26 points.

Steven Stamkos had three assists for Tampa Bay. Kucherov added two and Namestnikov had one as all three players finished with three points. Stamkos (28 points) and Kucherov (26) rank 1-2 in the league in scoring.

Joonas Donskoi scored 25 seconds in for the Sharks, who allowed five goals for the third time this season. They gave up a total of six during their winning streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the win. San Jose starter Martin Jones allowed four goals on 21 shots and was pulled after two periods.

