Jimmy Johnson: ‘It is a rebuilding year for the Patriots’ | NFL on FOX
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Curt Menefee
- Jimmy Johnson
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- NFL
- Seattle Seahawks
-
FOX's Jimmy Johnson believes this to be a rebuilding year for the New England Patriots. That leaves the door open in the AFC East, and Howie Long details why that opportunity is prime for the Buffalo Bills to take the helm.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.