The San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship trophy ceremony
In a father son moment, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan receives the George Halas NFC Championship trophy from his father and former longtime coach Mike Shanahan. San Francisco heads to the Super Bowl to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
