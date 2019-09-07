Reggie Bush on Raiders’ release of Antonio Brown: ‘The writing was on the wall’
After the Oakland Raiders' release of mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown, former NFL star Reggie Bush explains that the writing was on the wall with the relationship — and wonders if Brown might be dealing with something bigger than football.
