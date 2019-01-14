Charles Davis: NFC Championship game will come down to ‘key stops’ by both defenses
Video Details
- Charles Davis
- Kevin Burkhardt
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
The New Orleans Saints defense was stout against the Eagles on Sunday. But can they keep it up against the L.A. Rams next week?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618