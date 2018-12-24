C. J. Anderson goes from watching football on TV to rushing for 167 yards and a Rams victory
Video Details
C. J. Anderson goes from watching football on TV to rushing for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618