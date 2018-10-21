Chandler Catanzaro boots 59-yard game winning field goal to beat Cleveland in OT
Video Details
Chandler Catanzaro comes through in the clutch, making a 59-yard field goal in OT to lead Tampa Bay past Cleveland.
