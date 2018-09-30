- Thanks, guys. Russell Wilson, a hard fought battle where Janikowski missed two earlier field goals. What was going through your head on that last kick in the final seconds?

- Well, we knew he was going to make it, he's a Hall of Famer. We didn't doubt. You know, we never doubted. We stayed the course. Our defense gave us a chance there at the end too. It was a great NFC West game.

It was back and forth and that's the way it's always been with Arizona and us. So we were able to pull through on the road. Our fans came out and it was amazing too. But we stayed the course, and we didn't doubt. And we knew he was going to make it. We just had a great confidence in him.

- This win brings you to 500. But Josh Rosen in his debut gave you all you wanted. How do you evaluate his first start?

- Well, he's a great player. That's why he was drafted so high and stuff like that. And he's going to do a lot of great things.

- Thanks, Russ. Enjoy the win, and thanks for your time.

- Thank you guys, go Hawks.

[MUSIC PLAYING]