- Russell, there was so much talk about your offensive line coming into this game. You'd been sacked 12 times. There had been a lot of injuries, but they held up today. Why?

- Well, I think we were really tough today. I mean, we ran the ball well. We executed. The line did a tremendous, tremendous job. These guys have been working their tails off, and every day. And it's a pleasure to be able to play with a great-- you know, a great group of guys, you know, and just attention to detail. And we know what we can do, you know? We definitely believed.

And Coach Schottenheimer did a tremendous job tonight. I mean, he really did. I mean, he's called up everything, you know? And we were just-- we were on top of it. I thought guys like Chris Carson ran the ball physical. I mean, he's a star. He's a star waiting to break out, you know?

And then I think about Tyler Lockett had a great game, made some big plays. Guys came through. We stayed the course on defense, and they were lights out all night.

- Appreciate it. Hey, Chris Carson rushed the ball for the first time for 100 yards for the Seattle Seahawks. That's the first time that's happened since 2016.

- Yeah.

- How nice is that for you that you're not carrying the load, right?

- Well, it's great. You know, and I think that it keeps us balanced. It mixes it up and makes us really tough. He had a great run in the red zone. The line blocked it up. That's a tribute to the line and a tribute to his hard work and belief.

- Appreciate it. Thanks.

- Thank you, guys. Go Hawks.

