‘We know what we can do’ — Russell Wilson 1-on-1 with Erin Andrews
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson goes 1-on-1 with Erin Andrews after Seattle defeated Dallas.
- Russell, there was so much talk about your offensive line coming into this game. You'd been sacked 12 times. There had been a lot of injuries, but they held up today. Why?
- Well, I think we were really tough today. I mean, we ran the ball well. We executed. The line did a tremendous, tremendous job. These guys have been working their tails off, and every day. And it's a pleasure to be able to play with a great-- you know, a great group of guys, you know, and just attention to detail. And we know what we can do, you know? We definitely believed.
And Coach Schottenheimer did a tremendous job tonight. I mean, he really did. I mean, he's called up everything, you know? And we were just-- we were on top of it. I thought guys like Chris Carson ran the ball physical. I mean, he's a star. He's a star waiting to break out, you know?
And then I think about Tyler Lockett had a great game, made some big plays. Guys came through. We stayed the course on defense, and they were lights out all night.
- Appreciate it. Hey, Chris Carson rushed the ball for the first time for 100 yards for the Seattle Seahawks. That's the first time that's happened since 2016.
- Yeah.
- How nice is that for you that you're not carrying the load, right?
- Well, it's great. You know, and I think that it keeps us balanced. It mixes it up and makes us really tough. He had a great run in the red zone. The line blocked it up. That's a tribute to the line and a tribute to his hard work and belief.
- Appreciate it. Thanks.
- Thank you, guys. Go Hawks.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices