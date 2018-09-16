Cam Newton takes huge late hit to the head
Video Details
Atlanta Falcons’ safety Damontae Kazee was ejected after striking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton with a late hit to the head.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices