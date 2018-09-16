Jalen Ramsey eager to take on Tom Brady, Patriots
Video Details
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is eager to take on Brady, Patriots - and he shot an exclusive 'NFL Diaries' segment at home to prove it.
