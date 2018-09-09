Josh Norman welcomes Alex Smith to Washington | FOX NFL KICKOFF
Video Details
Quarterback Alex Smith discusses leaving the Kansas City Chiefs and joining the Washington Redskins with cornerback Josh Norman.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices