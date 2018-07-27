BAKER MAYFIELD: Michael Brewer, the quarterback that played ahead of me at Lake Travis, was at Texas Tech. It was a great spot to walk on for me. Familiar faces, not too far from home.

NEWS ANCHOR: Welcome back to sports, everyone. Red Raider football on lock-down until Friday. You probably know by now Michael Brewer missing practice last week with a bad back. The injury apparently happening at the beginning of summer workouts only to rear its ugly head early last week.

For now, it's Davis Webb, the true freshman, taking snaps under center. And Coach K feels confident with Webb calling the shots.

BAKER MAYFIELD: First day on campus at Texas Tech. So, when I walked on, Michael Brewer actually had hurt his back. And so, Davis had taken the starting job from him.

My first day actually participating with the team was a Wednesday, and on Wednesdays we did seven-on-seven. And I got out there and it started to sprinkle a little bit.

And Davis yells at me to grab him some towels, because his footballs were going to get rained on and he wouldn't be able to grip them. I kind of looked at him like, are you kidding? Are you actually talking to me?

And he said go get me some towels. I looked at him. I said I don't know who you're talking to, but you're not asking me to go get your towels.

And then, the strength coach walked out. He looked at Davis and he goes, you going to let that walk-on talk to you like that? And I looked at him like, yeah, I'm going to talk to him like that and I'm going to talk to you like that, because I'm not taking any of that from you right now.

I looked at both of them, and that's when I realized-- in my head, I said I'm going to do everything I can to take his job and then prove him wrong. After that, it was straight work mode.

I did extra route stuff after sessions, after workouts. And so, I showcased that I could throw the ball a little bit. And then, I picked up the offense very quickly.

I slowly started getting reps with the twos and the threes.

NEWS ANCHOR: Kliff Kingsbury confirming Michael Brewer's back injury. Therefore, a true freshman may start at QB for the first time since 1978.

A pair of freshmen taking most of the snaps in practice this week. Davis Webb and Baker Mayfield.

BAKER MAYFIELD: I got a call from Kliff during fall camp. He said, hey, you scrimmaged well today. I think we're going to start giving you some reps with the first team and see how you play.

I kind of like didn't know what to say. I was just like, OK, yes sir. Yes sir. Thank you.

It was a good moment for me. It was like, wow, I walked on here and my opportunity is about to come.