Is Julio Jones the best WR in the NFL?

Mark Schlereth explains why Julio Jones is the top wide receiver in football

More NFL Videos

Skip Bayless explains why Brady should be the runaway MVP in the NFL this season

Skip Bayless explains why Brady should be the runaway MVP in the NFL this season

15 mins ago

Nick Wright explains why he thinks the Steelers should feel great after their Week 12 win

Nick Wright explains why he thinks the Steelers should feel great after their Week 12 win

15 mins ago

Nick and Cris find the silver lining in the Saints Week 12 loss

Nick and Cris find the silver lining in the Saints Week 12 loss

15 mins ago

Nick Wright explains why he is not ready to put the Eagles and Patriots in the Super Bowl quite yet

Nick Wright explains why he is not ready to put the Eagles and Patriots in the Super Bowl quite yet

15 mins ago

Nick and Cris react to Aqib Talib's fight with Michael Crabtree on Sunday

Nick and Cris react to Aqib Talib's fight with Michael Crabtree on Sunday

1 hr ago

Cris Carter details what you should watch out for in New England the rest of the season

Cris Carter details what you should watch out for in New England the rest of the season

1 hr ago

More NFL Videos»