San Francisco wouldn’t really go after Tom Brady…would they?

Nope. Not buying it.

We refuse to buy it.

"For Tom Brady, the ultimate match of QB and team and the fairy tale story would be Tom goes home to the 49ers." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/4nhM6LOiUE Article continues below ... — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 28, 2020

Skip! Don’t sell us this!

You know we have no willpower. We’ll eventually buy it.

.@RealSkipBayless on why Brady to the 49ers makes too much sense: "In 2020, the 49ers can get out from under the Garoppolo deal if they so choose. None of his salary is guaranteed until April 1, and if he's released prior to June 1, the move would save them $22.4M in cap space." pic.twitter.com/QNPuatW4hc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 4, 2020

Darn it, Skip. You got us.

Tom Brady to the Niners makes sense.

Still, we just can’t see it happening…right?

"If the 49ers move on from Jimmy G it's $4M of dead money. … The math on this one works perfectly. The math I can't over is 14 — Brady (42) is 14 years older than Jimmy G (28). This doesn't makes sense for the 49ers. It makes a ton of sense for the Patriots." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/SdGICLiNHE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 4, 2020

There’s a nugget of truth. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick did always want Jimmy Garoppolo as his guy after Brady was finished.

But no…Belichick and Brady are boys.

"Belichick knows that the Patriot era does not unfold the way it did if Kraft meddled 20 years ago. Bledsoe gets hurt … Belichick said we need to go w/ the kid. Kraft didn't want to but let him. It ended up being the greatest decision Kraft, Belichick ever made."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/TBHsLm3LNF — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

They’re too tight to split up…

Belichick not particularly warm and fuzzy in first hookup with Brady https://t.co/ToAVNHTHTH — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 4, 2020

Come again?

Report: Tom Brady's first contract conversation with Bill Belichick unfruitful https://t.co/s5ByhZL7Cd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 4, 2020

We’re at a loss for words.

Is it actually Kraft and Brady that are tight?

"Will Kraft step in & say: Brady is finishing his career here. … Belichick's contract says, 'full control of football decisions.' If Kraft meddles, I think Belichick could walk. There's a chance Brady comes back but it could be at the expense of Belichick." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/aO5kTDOUtb — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

We’re struggling to make sense of this!

The Patriots won the Super Bowl just a year ago. And they made it to the playoffs this season for the 11th consecutive season.

Why would Brady leave now?

"The only reason to believe Tom Brady was coming back was your own personal nostalgia. The moment the New England Patriots said to Brady last offseason, 'We are not giving you a contract extension,' was the moment he began playing for his job." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/Kjjv4QIrnF — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020

Oh…they don’t want him back?

Is that what you’re telling us?

"This is not Tom Brady not wanting to be a Patriot. This has everything to do w/ the New England Patriots believing that what they have will be better suited with someone else. … We've experienced a lot of this — w/ Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/zhYHeeXqxh — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020

We can see that. Other greats have finished in other places.

But seriously, where can Brady win as much as he won in New England?

He wants to finish his career with a chance to win big.

.@RicBucher believes the 49ers give Tom Brady the best chance at winning another ring "If I’m Tom Brady and I can get out of the AFC and I can go to the 49ers, who are young and upcoming, to me that is going to give me my best chance at winning a Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/ragsfgPbYd — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) March 3, 2020

Oh (again).

The Niners did just make the Super Bowl last year. And there were seemingly a throw or two away from winning it all.

This throw is gonna keep me up at night …pic.twitter.com/pswRr2jD3N — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) February 3, 2020

Ugh. Yeah…a throw.

But let’s not overreact. Jimmy got them there. He can get them back there again.

"Take a deep breath. Jimmy Garoppolo is fine. He's going to get San Francisco back to several Super Bowls and Tom Brady is 43… It makes no sense." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/oANt4BshHO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2020

And it doesn’t actually help either of their careers.

Swapping Tom Brady and Jimmy G would be a bad move. "I think you put Jimmy Garoppolo in a losing situation with having to replace Tom Brady and you put Tom Brady, the GOAT, in a losing situation by going to the Niners." — @LaVarArrington pic.twitter.com/NVjBLvsaS8 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) March 4, 2020

Except, what does make sense about Brady’s career path as of today?

.@TB12sports How much do we make on our Julian Edelman merchandise? I assume this all evens out? https://t.co/m4i38JCBDq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2020

He sure is taking it lightly on Twitter.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman FaceTimed with Titans head coach and former Patriot Mike Vrabel at a Syracuse game 😆 (via nickpappy8/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7gF8fpFILm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2020

He’s FaceTiming the Tennessee Titans coach in public!

Dana White pitches Tom Brady to come to the Raiders and Brady responds 👀 (via danawhite, a_finnegan206/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/vPVrWTQBKl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2020

He’s listening to Dana White’s Las Vegas Raiders pitch!

He’s selling sleeping devices on Instagram!

You’re doing everything but giving us a clue, Tom!

But something tells us this is exactly the way he wants it.

Keep us posted, Mr. Brady.