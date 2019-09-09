Steelers trade QB Dobbs to Jaguars for 5th-round draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.

The Jaguars gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round selection in 2017.

Dobbs, who has played in five career games, will back up rookie Gardner Minshew. Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.

Minshew replaced Foles in the first quarter and completed 88% of his passes, becoming the most accurate single-game passer in Jaguars history (minimum 25 attempts). His completion percentage also was the highest for any player with at least 15 pass attempts making his NFL debut.

Foles broke his left clavicle on Jacksonville’s 10th offensive play of the season. He was hit and landed on while throwing a 35-yard TD pass to DJ Chark.

The Jaguars placed Foles on injured reserve Monday. If he is designated to return, which is what the team expects, Foles would be eligible to return to practice in late October and would be eligible to play in Week 11 at Indianapolis.