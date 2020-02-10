Redskins hire Jennifer King as coaching intern

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins on Monday hired Jennifer King as a coaching intern who will work with the offensive staff throughout the season.

King will be a full-year intern but not a full-time assistant coach. The NFL currently does not have a black woman as a full-time assistant.

She most recently worked as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College. Before that, she interned for the Carolina Panthers during now-Redskins coach Ron Rivera’s tenure with them.

“Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff,” Rivera said. “Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to the Redskins.”

King is expected to work with the offensive staff and specifically assist running backs coach Randy Jordan. She filled a similar role with Carolina in 2018 and 2019.

King served as assistant wide receivers coach and special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football before the league disbanded. She also has playing experience with the Carolina Phoenix, New York Sharks and D.C. Divas and has coached women’s basketball at the college level.