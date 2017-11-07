New York Giants reinstate cornerback Janoris Jenkins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants have reinstated cornerback Janoris Jenkins from suspension.

The Giants announced the move Tuesday, one of several the team made after its 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams highlighted several roster moves.

Jenkins was suspended indefinitely last week for missing a workout on Monday and not informing coach Ben McAdoo that he would be absent.

The Giants re-acquired linebacker Deontae Skinner, who was with the team earlier in the season and was most recently on the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad.

Three players who were on the field Sunday were removed from the roster. Defensive end Jordan Williams and defensive back Tim Scott were waived. Both were signed off the Giants’ practice squad last week. Linebacker Nigel Harris (ribs) was placed on injured reserve.

Jenkins started six of the Giants’ first seven games, missing the Sept. 24 Monday night game vs. Detroit with an ankle injury. He has 24 tackles and an interception he returned 43 yards for a touchdown in the Giants’ win in Denver.

Skinner played in four of the Giants’ final five games in 2016 and had six special teams tackles. He was waived on Sept. 2, re-signed on Sept. 28, and was inactive for the Giants’ game in Tampa Bay on Oct. 1. Skinner was released again on Oct. 4 and signed to the Raiders’ practice squad on Oct. 10.

