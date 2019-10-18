Jaguars rookie TE Josh Oliver to make NFL debut at Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Josh Oliver will make his NFL debut at Cincinnati — and it might come in a starting role.

Oliver was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day Friday, and coach Doug Marrone says he won’t be limited Sunday against the Bengals (0-6).

Oliver sustained a “significant” strain to his right hamstring during training camp on Aug. 1. He spent the past 11 weeks recovering and rehabbing as the Jaguars (2-4) took a cautious approach to getting him back on the field.

Jacksonville now needs the third-round draft pick from San Jose State. The Jags have lost two tight ends in as many weeks, with James O’Shaughnessy tearing a ligament in his left knee and then Geoff Swaim suffering a concussion that is expected to sideline him several weeks.