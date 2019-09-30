Falcons add help at safety by acquiring Cyprien from Eagles

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their safety position by acquiring Johnathan Cyprien from Philadelphia in a trade that sent linebacker Duke Riley to the Eagles.

The teams also swapped 2020 draft picks. The Falcons sent a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia and acquired a seventh-rounder.

The trade comes one week after the Falcons lost strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon.

The 29-year-old Cyprien had only one tackle for the Eagles this season. He started a combined 70 games in his first five NFL seasons, including four with Jacksonville. He started 10 games for Tennessee in 2017 and missed the 2018 season with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old Riley, a third-round pick from LSU in 2017, was a backup in Atlanta’s first four games this season. He started a combined 16 games his first two seasons.