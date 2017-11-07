Ex-Colts linebacker Mathis charged with intoxicated driving

This booking photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department in Noblesville, Ind., shows Robert Mathis, a former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach. Mathis has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. The misdemeanor charge was filed Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in Hamilton Superior Court. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Department via AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) Former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach Robert Mathis has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.

The misdemeanor charge was filed Tuesday in Hamilton Superior Court.

Police in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel say the 36-year-old Mathis was arrested early Oct. 24 after driving the wrong way on a one-way street and not signaling a turn.

A Colts spokesman says the team has no comment on Mathis being charged. A message seeking comment was left for an attorney for Mathis.

Mathis retired as a player after last season following a 14-year career with a team-record 123 sacks for the Colts. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He’s now on the Colts coaching staff as a pass rush consultant.

