Column: Atlanta art exhibit reminds us of Kaep’s brave stand

<p> FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. There's an exhibit at the High Museum in Atlanta, not far from the Super Bowl stadium, dedicated to Tommie Smith and his courageous stand for social justice at the 1968 Olympics. Talk about symmetry. Smith raised a fist, Colin Kaepernick took a knee, and both paid an enormous price for doing the right thing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) </p>

ATLANTA (AP) — “Tommie Smith’s gesture continues to resonate. It has inspired similar gestures by men and women for whom Smith’s iconic image is a symbol of courage and unity in the face of bigotry and injustice — most prominently, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand before football games during the U.S. national anthem to protest racial injustice in this country.”

— From the exhibit “With Drawn Arms” at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.