Column: Atlanta art exhibit reminds us of Kaep’s brave stand

ATLANTA (AP) — “Tommie Smith’s gesture continues to resonate. It has inspired similar gestures by men and women for whom Smith’s iconic image is a symbol of courage and unity in the face of bigotry and injustice — most prominently, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand before football games during the U.S. national anthem to protest racial injustice in this country.”

— From the exhibit “With Drawn Arms” at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.