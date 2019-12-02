Browns’ Mayfield bruises right hand in loss to Steelers

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a bruised right hand in his team’s 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Mayfield smacked it against the facemask of Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree just before halftime and played the second half with his throwing hand in a protective glove.

Mayfield completed 18 of 32 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was 8 of 15 for 98 yards after getting hurt, his final throw a wayward toss in the direction of Jarvis Landry that Steelers cornerback and former Brown Joe Haden picked off with 1:06 remaining.

Mayfield declined to blame the injury, which the Browns described as a bruise, as a reason behind his so-so second half.

Also for the Browns, cornerback Greedy Williams left in the second half with a shoulder injury and cornerback Robert Jackson left in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen entered the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson, who was ejected after delivering the hit.

Redskins returner Trey Quinn left his team’s 29-21 win in the second quarter with a concussion after taking a shot to the head from DeAndrew White while going low to field a punt. Quinn didn’t call for a fair catch, but White was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Right tackle Morgan Moses left with a back injury and linebacker Montez Sweat injured his quadriceps.

Jets safety Jamal Adams was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game at Cincinnati. He said he was injured on the first series but played through it. He wasn’t sure how long he might be sidelined.

Broncos right guard Ron Leary left his team’s 23-20 win over the Chargers with a concussion in the fourth quarter. Derek Wolfe went out after injuring an elbow with 2:22 remaining.

In other injuries:

Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage left in the second quarter with a left leg injury and didn’t return against the Eagles.

Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean left in the first half at Jacksonville with a shoulder injury and was later ruled out. Guard Alex Cappa left with an elbow injury.

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack missed the first game of his four-year NFL career, forcing Donald Payne into the starting lineup. Cornerback D.J. Hayden left in the third quarter with a neck injury.

Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson left in the first half against the Colts with a knee injury and returned briefly before leaving a second time. He did not play in the second half. Linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) also left in the first half.

The Colts lost receiver Chester Rogers (knee) on their first series of the game. Safety Kenny Moore II (ankle) left in the second half.

49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt left the game at Baltimore in the third quarter with a rib injury. Defensive lineman D.J. Jones left in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) left in the second quarter, while Darrel Williams (hamstring) and DE Frank Clark (shoulder) left in the third against the Raiders.

Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Bullard hurt a hamstring in the first half and didn’t return against the Rams.

Packers defensive end Tyler Lancaster (neck) left in the third quarter against the Giants.

Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine left in the second half with a concussion, his second of the season.