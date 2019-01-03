AP Source: Browns denying requests to interview OC Kitchens

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Browns have denied requests from other teams to interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

There has been outside interest in Kitchens, who took over Cleveland’s offense in October, said the person, who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not commenting during their coaching search other than to confirm completed interviews.

The 44-year-old Kitchens has emerged as candidate for the Browns’ job. He took over game-planning and play-calling duties on Oct. 29, when coach Hue Jackson and offensive Todd Haley were fired. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield thrived under Kitchens, who previously coached running backs.

General manager John Dorsey said he will interview Kitchens for the vacancy at some point as the Browns look make an important hire following a surprising 7-8-1 season.

Dorsey interviewed his third candidate on Thursday, meeting with Minnesota interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.