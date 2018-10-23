Alliance to hold 1st title game in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Alliance of American Football will stage its championship game in Las Vegas.

The new eight-team league, which begins play on Feb. 9 — the weekend after the Super Bowl — will conclude with a Saturday night title match on April 27 on CBS. That game will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Bowl and the UNLV football team.

Under a two-year deal, the 2020 championship will also be decided at that venue.

“Las Vegas has a proven track record of success hosting large-scale sporting events, making it an ideal destination for our championship games,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO of the Alliance.

The Alliance, which will have a 10-game season, does not have a franchise in Las Vegas. It’s teams are in Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Phoenix, San Antonio, Memphis, Birmingham and Atlanta.