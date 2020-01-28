In April, Kobe Bryant reflected on coaching Gigi, women’s basketball, USWNT, and more | FOX Sports
Video Details
This past April, Kobe Bryant sat down with FOX Sports at his Mamba League to discuss the future of women's basketball, his daughter, Gianna, the impact of the United States Women's National Team (prior to their second consecutive World Cup title), sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation, and much more. Bryant, Gianna, and seven others tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January, 26, 2020. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to those affected by the tragedy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.