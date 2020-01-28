Video Details

This past April, Kobe Bryant sat down with FOX Sports at his Mamba League to discuss the future of women's basketball, his daughter, Gianna, the impact of the United States Women's National Team (prior to their second consecutive World Cup title), sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation, and much more. Bryant, Gianna, and seven others tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January, 26, 2020. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to those affected by the tragedy.